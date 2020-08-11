Pompano Beach man killed in home burglary, deputies say. He may have been the burglar

An early morning break-in led to the shooting death of a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday.

At 2:42 a.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a burglary call at 1715 NW 14th Circle. While deputies were getting to the burglary, a shooting was reported.

While at the home, the owner and Jeremy Rivers, a 33-year-old man who lives there, told deputies Brian Scott, 29, broke in. After breaking in, a fight started between Scott and Rivers and a gun was drawn. A shot was fired.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Scott dead around 3 a.m.

It is unclear if charges will be filed. BSO says the Broward County State Attorney’s Office will be making that decision.