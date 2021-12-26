Pompano Beach man shot dead outside Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale

A Pompano Beach man was shot and killed during an altercation in the parking lot of Take 1 Lounge early Sunday, during which a bystander was also struck by a stray bullet, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Bernie Jean, 37, of Pompano Beach, got into a confrontation with an unknown suspect shortly before 6 a.m. outside the lounge, at 801 Northeast 62nd Street, and was shot dead, according to the police department.

The shooter is still at large.

A second person who was not involved in the altercation was hit by a stray bullet. He was taken to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

It is not clear what the altercation was about.

Detectives are asking the public for any cell phone video that captured Sunday’s incident.

The Take 1 Lounge, formerly Jesters Sports Bar, has had issues with multiple shootings in the past sparking calls for change from nearby residents.

In May, nearby residents in Cypress Creek Mobile Home Country Club told city leaders they fear for their lives because of the lawlessness going on around the Take 1 Lounge. Since April of 2020, there had been more than 150 related service calls, including three for shootings, according to records obtained by WPLG Local10 News.

Iris Carrero, a resident of Cypress Creek, told the news station in the spring that three stray bullets had struck her home, leaving two holes in one room and another in the bathroom.

In addition, WPLG reported that code enforcement officers had cited the lounge for 11 violations since June 10, 2020, including one case for operating a strip club without a license.

Anyone who witnessed Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact Detective M. Benson at 954-828-6561 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Video can be sent to police at this link: https://fortlauderdalepdfl.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/213660.