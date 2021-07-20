Pompeo accuses Biden admin of working to make Iran America's 'senior partner' in Middle East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brooke Singman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Biden administration of working to make Iran America’s "senior partner" in the Middle East, calling talks with Iran "especially dangerous" for Israel, and saying factions of the Democratic Party are behaving in ways that are "fundamentally anti-Semitic."

During an interview with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on her podcast "Real America," Pompeo discussed the importance of "stability and peace" in Jerusalem while accusing the Biden administration of backing Iran over Israel.

WHAT ARE THE IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS ABOUT?

"Why you would side with Iran against our ally, Israel – that’s effectively what they’re doing," Pompeo said.

"Think about just these first 100-plus days. There’s a group of terrorists in a country called Yemen. … They’re called Houthis – they’re tribesmen. They are an Iranian proxy. They’re clearly terrorists, and the administration says, no, we’re going to de-designate them. We’re going to say they are not terrorists," Pompeo continued, referring to the Biden administration's move in February to lift the designation of Houthis as a global terrorist organization. "Today, they are launching missiles into the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Americans traveling in Riyadh and Jeddah, all over. There will be an American killed."

Pompeo added that the Houthis "underwrite the Palestinian Authority returning all the funding that we had taken away."

"It is those very Palestinians that are now firing rockets into Israel," Pompeo said. "They’re going to allow Hezbollah in Lebanon, all of these places where Iran is the most destabilizing force in that important region in the Middle East."

But Pompeo said the Biden administration is creating "the ninth year of the Obama-Biden administration’s effort to make Iran America’s senior partner in the Middle East."

"It is dangerous for the Gulf states, it’s especially dangerous for this important place of Israel that’s going to celebrate its 73rd anniversary in the days ahead," Pompeo added.

Pompeo warned that the decisions in the Middle East "will impact us here at home as well."

WHITE HOUSE CONDEMNS IRANIAN ALLEGED PLOT TO KIDNAP ACTIVIST IN US, SAYS ADMIN WILL CONTINUE IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

And in yet another swipe at the Biden administration, Pompeo said "the whole team’s back," referring to members of President Biden’s national security team who served under former President Obama.

"We need to push back against them," Pompeo said, adding that U.S. policy toward Israel was "largely bipartisan."

"Everyone understood this was an important democratic partner in the region. You have significant, not outlier, but significant segments of the Democratic Party that are behaving in ways that is fundamentally anti-Semitic," Pompeo said.

Pompeo pointed to Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but also 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"This is now sweeping into mainstream liberal ideology that somehow Israel’s existence is a threat to the world, not a glory," Pompeo said.

Pompeo’s comments came months after the fighting between Israel and Hamas came to a stop when Israel, in May, announced a cease-fire, which was negotiated with the help of Egypt, the neighboring country that for decades has served as a mediator in conflicts in the region.

Meanwhile, the White House last week said it would continue pursuing Iranian nuclear talks and a "diplomatic path forward."

The White House was reacting and condemning Tehran’s "dangerous and despicable" alleged plot to kidnap a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil.

"We categorically condemn Iran's dangerous and despicable reported plot to kidnap a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil, we will forcefully defend U.S. citizens and U.S. interests," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week. "That includes law enforcement actions like the one announced yesterday, as well as the actions the president has taken to defend U.S. forces in the region from Iranian backed militant groups."

Psaki added that it also includes the administration’s "diplomatic effort to constrain Iran’s nuclear program," calling it one of its "most important and urgent actions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is the actions to attempt to silence the voices of those peacefully working to address the situation both inside of Iran and outside of Iran that are appalling," Psaki continued. "We will continue to speak out against that, and obviously, law enforcement authorities will take appropriate steps."

Iran has become more aggressive in recent years about seizing opposition journalists and dissidents abroad amid tensions over its tattered nuclear deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: India's pandemic death toll may be in millions

    The most comprehensive research yet estimates India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll. Most experts believe India’s official toll of 414,000 dead was a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns. The report also estimated that India’s initial virus surge last year killed many more people than reported, breeding complacency that set up conditions for the horrific surge earlier this year.

  • Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel quarantine - police

    A man in the Australian city of Perth escaped mandatory quarantine in a hotel by scaling down a rope made of tied together bedsheets from a fourth-floor window, police said on Tuesday. After arriving in the West Coast city on an interstate flight from Brisbane, the man had his application for entry refused under the state's tough border entry rules intended to stop the virus entering from elsewhere in the country. The man was told to leave the state within 48 hours and taken to a hotel for temporary quarantine, but just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday (17:00 GMT on Monday) "he climbed out a window of the fourth floor room using a rope made of bed sheets and fled the area", Western Australia Police said in a Facebook post.

  • Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

    President Joe Biden said his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills. At the same time, Democrats are developing the particulars of a separate bill that would invest a stunning $3.5 trillion nationwide across Americans' lives — with support for families, education, climate resiliency and other priorities that they aim to ultimately pass with solely Democratic support.

  • India's pandemic death toll could be in the millions

    India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the South Asian country. Most experts believe India's official toll of more than 414,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading. The report released Tuesday estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021.

  • Facebook Refutes President Biden Claim, Says It Should Not Be Blamed For US Failing To Meet Vaccine Targets

    On Friday, President Joe Biden said that social media networks are “killing people” by spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. What Happened: Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) on Saturday defended itself against the remarks made by President Joe Biden that social media platforms are “killing people” by allowing Covid vaccine misinformation to proliferate on their services, Reuters reports. In a blog post, Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen has said that “President Biden’s goal was for 70% o

  • Nike could run out of sneakers made in Vietnam following COVID spike: S&P Global

    According to a new analysis from Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nike, may run out of Vietnamese-made sneakers due to a halt in production at 3 Vietnam plans due to rising COVID-19 infections in the region.

  • The Pandemic Safety Net Is Coming Apart. Now What?

    One by one, pandemic relief programs that financially supported millions of Americans are going away. With legislative packages worth trillions of dollars, the federal government wove a temporary safety net that provided help for people dealing with lockdowns, job losses and worse. But many of the most far-reaching protections, including eviction moratoriums and expanded unemployment benefits, are about to expire. Provisions affecting student loans, food stamps and more are scheduled to follow i

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • Paul Krugman Points Out The Unusual Thing About The GOP Cult Of Donald Trump

    "Many people, myself included, have declared for years that the GOP is no longer a normal political party," the economist wrote in his New York Times column.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • New Jersey woman displaying profane anti-Biden signs faces daily $250 fines

    A New Jersey woman who displayed profanity-laden signs critical of President Joe Biden was ordered by a judge to remove them or face monetary penalties.

  • Donald Trump just gave Nikki Haley something to worry about

    Haley and the others who performed poorly in the recent Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) presidential straw poll in Dallas have to face the present GOP they helped create, The State Editorial Board writes.

  • GOP Lawmaker's Tweet Suggests He's Mad That U.S. Intercepted Fentanyl At The Border

    Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona seemed angry that "enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month."

  • Trump reportedly has a lot of executive time on his hands

    Trump reportedly has a lot of executive time on his hands

  • China opposes WHO call for second investigation of coronavirus lab leak theory

    China opposes international efforts to continue investigating whether the coronavirus pandemic stemmed from a laboratory accident in a dispute that now pits the regime against the embattled World Health Organization chief.

  • Matt Gaetz Wails About His Free Speech Rights, Then Rips 'Loser' Protesters Sounding Off

    The Florida congressman didn't want others speaking out during his ironic "First Amendment" appearance in California.

  • Fox News' Geraldo Rivera says it's 'crazy talk' to say not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a 'constitutional right'

    "We too have rights: to deny the unvaccinated access to our home, school or business," Rivera said, slamming anti-vaccine talk on cable news.

  • 'That's my money!' Trump exploded at Brad Parscale over stories about his lavish lifestyle and spending, book reveals

    "I just hate these f---ing stories," Trump lamented about articles and a Lincoln Project ad detailing Parscale's big spending on property and cars.