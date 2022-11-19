Pompeo: GOP Is ‘Tired of Losing’

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday said many Republicans are “tired of losing,” seemingly taking a jab at former president Trump.

“We were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And so are most Republicans,” Pompeo wrote in a tweet, appearing to reference Trump’s comments on the campaign trail in 2016 and 2020 that the GOP and the U.S. would get “tired of winning” under his leadership.

Pompeo’s comments come after former New Jersey governor Chris Christie similarly referenced Trump’s comments on winning earlier this week.

“How about this? When Donald Trump won in 2016, he said we were going to get so tired of winning we would ask him to stop winning so much,” Christie told a group of Republican governors.

The former governor pointed out that Republicans lost House seats in 2018, the White House in 2020, and winnable Senate races in 2022.

“I’m tired of losing,” he said.

Pompeo’s comments come after Trump officially announced his plans to run for president for a third time. Pompeo, a likely 2024 contender himself, said ahead of Trump’s announcement that his own decision about whether to run for president in 2024 would not be influenced by whether or not Trump chooses to run.

Pompeo on Tuesday also called for “more seriousness” in the GOP. He followed up that comment, made on radio host Hugh Hewitt’s program, with a tweet echoing the theme, though lacking any explicit mention of Trump.

“We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood,” he wrote in the tweet.

