Pompeo Grapples for Ways to Outlast Hurricane Rudy

America’s top diplomat has a Rudy Giuliani problem.

The president’s lawyer is now calling out his State Department officials by name on national television for their role in a plot to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate a long-time political rival. Guiliani’s mission to dig up dirt on that rival, former vice president Joe Biden, has the president staring at an impeachment inquiry instead. And now, the full wrath of Congressional investigators is bearing down on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his team. On Friday afternoon, the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees scheduled five people for depositions in the coming weeks. All five are current or former State Department employees. Pompeo himself was subpoenaed for Ukraine-related documents.

All of which has left Pompeo wondering if there’s any way to clean up his Rudy mess. According to sources inside State, Pompeo and his advisers have openly expressed anger about Giuliani’s television appearances.

One of those officials, U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, resigned his position less than 24 hour after his texts were read on Fox News by Giuiliani. His departure was first reported by the Free State Press.

Pompeo is reportedly livid about Giuliani for sharing these private text messages on-air and for publicly dragging U.S. diplomats deeper and deeper into the scandal with him. Pompeo at one point asked an aide if reaching out to Giuliani and asking him to tone it down was an option. It’s unclear if Pompeo or other senior officials from the department have communicated with Giuliani since the publication earlier this week of a bombshell whistleblower complaint about Team Trump’s Ukraine squeeze.

Pompeo is hardly the first member of Team Trump to be vexed by Giuliani. Even before this latest saga unfolded, there certainly hasn’t been a shortage in this White House of senior staffers who privately bash Giuliani as a liability for Trump and his administration. However, some senior White House officials have actively avoided criticizing or declined to even try to rein in Giuliani for fear of upsetting the president. One senior Trump aide described the president’s confidant and personal attorney as both a “wild man” and as a “protected” person in Trumpworld, due to his close relationship with the president, who he more-or-less successfully defended during the two-year, high-stakes Mueller investigation.

“Pompeo realizes Giuliani is a dangerous wild card and what he did is not good for our foreign policy. But he has the president’s ear. You’re not going to see [Pompeo] publicly slam Giuliani because he has a tight relationship with Trump,” one former State Department official told The Daily Beast.

Earlier this month those three House congressional committees launched an official probe into efforts by Giuliani to convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration to look into Biden. That investigation expanded following the disclosure of the instantly-famous whistleblower complaint.

Now, the pressure inside the halls of the State Department is mounting. Since the public release of the complaint, Secretary Pompeo has maintained a relatively low profile. But two sources inside the secretary’s office said Pompeo and his advisors have spent a significant amount of time over the last several days strategizing on how to handle the department’s implication in the Trump-Giuliani affair. In particular, Pompeo and his team have spoken with Volker and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland—two State Department officials who coordinated with the president’s lawyer as he tried to undermine one of the people who could replace him. It could not be confirmed whether that conversation led to Volker’s sudden departure.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

During a Thursday appearance on the Fox News show hosted by fellow Trump loyalist Laura Ingraham, Giuliani tripled down on his assertion that the State Department had, in fact, enlisted him to reach out to Ukrainian officials in the first place. In doing so, he turned the audience’s attention to a text conversation he said he had with Volker.

“Are you concerned that you are unnecessarily dragging his name into this?” Ingraham asked.