Pompeo to Meet Putin as Trump Seeks Better Russia Ties Again

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo leaves for Moscow on Sunday night, with President Donald Trump again calling for improved ties now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation.

Pompeo will meet U.S. diplomats at the American Embassy in Moscow on Monday before flying to Sochi for talks with President Vladimir Putin and other officials. The secretary has 48 hours -- the entire length of the trip -- to cram in discussions of disputes between the two nations, involving Ukraine, Venezuela and Syria and other issues, along with continued accusations of election interference.

With the Mueller inquiry wrapped up, Trump has returned to signaling his interest in improving U.S.-Russia ties, speaking with Putin for more than an hour earlier this month and tweeting that there is “tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia.” The two leaders had kept their distance as Mueller’s probe into the 2016 U.S. election and allegations of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia heated up.

“Clearly since the Mueller report came out, Trump is feeling unconstrained about what he’s wanted all along -- a new relationship with Moscow where all the bad issues get swept aside and the two leaders ‘get down to business,”’ said Andrew Weiss, the former director for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs on the National Security Council who’s now a vice president at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“What that means in practice is really fuzzy because the agenda largely consists of issues where the U.S. and Russia are at loggerheads,” Weiss said.

Schumer Letter

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Pompeo ahead of the trip, insisting the secretary make it clear to Putin that “any action to interfere in our elections will be met with an immediate and robust response.”

“President Trump’s approach to dealing with President Putin, especially on this vital issue, must change,” Schumer wrote on Sunday. He posted the letter on Twitter.

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates also said Trump hasn’t reacted strongly enough to Putin and Russia for interference not just in the 2016 U.S. election but the Brexit vote in the U.K. and in elections in France.

“He should’ve said, ‘We’ve had this discussion, the evidence is in, and don’t ever do this again or there will be consequences, ”’ Gates said of Trump in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation. “He very much should have raised it with him.”

Trump spoke with Putin briefly on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Argentina in December. That meeting rekindled criticism of their summit last July in Helsinki, where the American president appeared to take Putin’s side over the conclusions of his own intelligence agencies when asked about evidence Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Pompeo could use his trip to start laying the groundwork for a meeting between Trump and Putin on the sidelines of a Group of 20 forum in Japan set for late June. Such an encounter would still be fraught, especially since Trump has appeared reluctant to confront Putin on the meddling accusations, which the Mueller report reaffirmed.

“The Mueller report confirmed accusations of Russian meddling,” said Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Kremlin-founded think tank. “The report to some extent rehabilitates Trump but doesn’t rehabilitate Moscow at all. For Russia, nothing has really changed.”

A senior State Department official, speaking to reporters on Friday, said Pompeo would raise a range of topics, including continuing concerns about Russian election meddling, Moscow’s role in propping up Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the American desire for more sweeping arms control agreements that include countries like China, not just Russia and the U.S.

Aggressive Acts

The official argued that U.S. policy is to seek a better relationship with Moscow while also acknowledging that Russia has been responsible for several acts of aggression on the world stage.

One challenge, as it’s been throughout Trump’s presidency, is that while he may want better ties with Russia, relations between the two countries have seldom been worse and show little prospect of improving.