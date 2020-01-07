Pompeo orders U.S. diplomats to refrain from meeting Iranian opposition groups without permission

The Trump administration has maintained they want to avoid a full-scale conflict with Iran, and supporters of President Trump's decision to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week have argued the airstrike was part of a larger strategy of deterrence.

Many folks are still on edge and worried Washington paved the way for further escalation, but a cable sent by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to U.S. diplomats reportedly shows the State Department is still open to solving the Iran crisis with words. In the cable, which was received by all U.S. missions, Pompeo ordered officials not to meet with Iranian opposition groups without permission since it could harm Washington's diplomatic efforts with Tehran, Bloomberg reports.

One of the groups on the to-avoid list is reportedly the MEK, which has paid people like Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former National Security Adviser John Bolton thousands of dollars for speaking engagements.









The groups are: MEK; Iran Transition Council; Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of al-Ahwaz; Southern Azerbaijan National Liberation Movement; Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan; Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan https://t.co/Z6U945djrw — Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) January 7, 2020

