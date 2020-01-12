Pompeo Plans Dinner With Tech Leaders Including Oracle’s Ellison

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is planning to attend a private dinner on Monday with tech leaders including Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, according to people familiar with the matter. The dinner, which will be held in San Francisco, comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran run high, and days after Pompeo announced new sanctions on the country.

The hope is to drum up support for the Trump administration in Silicon Valley amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The dinner guest list includes about 15 people, many of them tech industry leaders, including Sarah Friar, the chief executive officer of Nextdoor.com Inc., Marc Andreessen, the prominent venture capitalist, and Gregory Becker, the CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, the person said.

Representatives for Oracle, Nextdoor, Andreessen Horowitz and Silicon Valley Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dinner is set to follow appearances earlier Monday for Pompeo in Silicon Valley, including public events at the Commonwealth Club and Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

