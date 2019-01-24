Pompeo’s Dilemma: Heed Maduro’s Demands or Put Diplomats at Risk

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won fame as a lawmaker accusing his predecessor Hillary Clinton of ignoring security warnings in Libya -- with deadly results. Now, his decision to keep U.S. diplomats in Venezuela risks opening him to similar concerns.

Soon after President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that Juan Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, was Venezuela’s rightful leader, Pompeo vowed to ignore an order from President Nicolas Maduro giving U.S. diplomats until Saturday afternoon to leave the country.

Now, the Venezuela crisis and the decision to bestow U.S. legitimacy on Guaido puts Pompeo in a bind: The Trump administration has prepared potential moves including new economic sanctions and designating the country a terrorist state.

But at the moment, such punishments would be aimed at a nation the U.S. contends is now led by Guaido, the opposition leader. Pompeo underscored that message on Thursday by offering a modest $20 million in humanitarian aid for a government that he said has replaced the “now-defunct Maduro regime” in the economically ravaged country.

The fate of the U.S. embassy remains the immediate focus of tensions. An official of Maduro’s Socialist Party threatened to shut off electricity to the embassy complex, and the U.S. warned that the embassy staff should stay close to the Valle Arriba neighborhood where it’s located and avoid street protests.

Maduro on Thursday ordered the closing of Venezuela’s embassy and consulates in the U.S.

Despite Pompeo’s pledge that Americans will stay put, one option he may yet take is an “ordered departure” of non-essential staff and family members. That would let Pompeo argue that the U.S. is maintaining its mission in Venezuela while reducing the number of diplomats to a skeleton crew. There are fewer than 100 in the country now.

In a joint letter to Pompeo on Thursday, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat, and Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the committee’s top Republican, said “we want to ensure the safety of our diplomats and not allow it to be compromised in order to reiterate the political point that the United States no longer recognizes Maduro’s legal authority.”

The issue is especially touchy for Pompeo because of his attacks on then-Secretary of State Clinton over the handling of 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya, where four Americans, including the consul, were killed.

The congressman from Kansas was one of two members who went beyond the findings of a Republican-led House committee. Calling Clinton’s leadership “morally reprehensible,” he told reporters “you have every right to be disgusted” by her and others at the department for failing to respond to pleas for more security.

Hilltop Fortress

While the U.S. outpost in Benghazi was seldom used and barely guarded, the embassy in Caracas is a virtual fortress on a hilltop. Nonetheless, the Americans there face risks and potential hardships if they stay.

For some former foreign service officers, the standoff in Caracas has echoes of the 1979-1981 Iran hostage crisis, when more than 50 Americans were held inside the U.S. embassy in Tehran for 444 days by the country’s revolutionary regime.

The State Department declined to comment Thursday on the security situation or what considerations Pompeo weighed in vowing to keep the U.S. embassy open.

By Thursday, U.S. hopes that the military was primed to rise up and overthrow Maduro appeared to have dimmed. Top military officials including Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez went on state television to pledge their loyalty to Maduro and denounce what they called Guaido’s “coup.”

Expelling Venezuelans

Among the decisions still to be made is the fate of Venezuela’s diplomats in the U.S.

In an echo of Maduro’s move, the Trump administration may expel his representatives and invite Guaido to send his own team. It’s part of the calculus the U.S. must make to support Guaido’s claim to the presidency and his hold over the country while fencing in Maduro, who still retains his grip on Venezuela’s levers of power and retains the backing of countries including Russia, China and Turkey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a longtime ally and financial backer of socialist Venezuela, spoke to Maduro on Thursday to voice his continued support and express his concerns about meddling from the U.S. and the other countries that have backed Guaido. “Destructive external interference severely violates basic norms of international law,” Putin said.