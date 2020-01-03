Pompeo says attack that killed Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani was in response to 'imminent attack'

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the attack that killed Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani was in response to an “imminent attack.”

“This was an intelligence-based assessment that drove this,” Pompeo told CNN. "He was actively planning in the region," he said, adding the U.S. action "saved American lives."

Pompeo declined to disclose specific details of the intelligence but said the threats were not aimed at the U.S.

“These were threats located in the region,” Pompeo said.

The State Department urged all American citizens to leave Iraq "immediately" as Washington braced for what happens next after the airstrike, which drew strong condemnation from Iran and threatens to escalate tensions with the U.S.

The agency warned Americans to stay away from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and suspended all public consular activities "until further notice." The warning followed days of sometimes violent protests by Iranian-backed militia members and their supporters, who smashed their way into the embassy compound to protest U.S. airstrikes that killed at least two dozen Iran-backed fighters in Iraq.

Iran's response: Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows vengeance for Gen. Qasem Soleimani's death

The Pentagon said in a statement released Thursday evening that the latest airstrike had been carried out at President Donald Trump's direction as a "defensive action" against Soleimani. The Defense Department said Thursday that Soleimani had "orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months."

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock, the former director of intelligence for U.S. Central Command, said the Iranian regime is likely to lash out in several ways after the killing of Soleimani. He was a national hero in Iran and his death is a “blow to the Iranian psyche.”

The Iranians generally are deliberate in formulating attacks but may move more quickly in light of Soleimani’s prominence, Quantock said.

Attacks by Iranian surrogates, such as the militias in Iraq aligned and supported by Iran, are likely to occur first, he said. Those groups had viewed Soleimani as “their guy,” Quantock said. The 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria will need to be especially vigilant in the coming days, he said.

U.S. and coalition embassies throughout the Middle East will also be potential targets. In the Persian Gulf, Iranian Republican Guard fast boats could make provocative runs at U.S. Navy vessels, seeking to draw fire and be seen as victims.

“The potential for escalation is especially high as the current Iraqi regime is now firmly caught/wedged between their two major benefactors who assisted them in their fight again ISIS,” Quantock said. “It's difficult to prognosticate how this plays out.”

Democrats, who said they had not been notified of the operation in advance, urged caution and called on the Trump administration to brief members of Congress on further developments.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the airstrike "risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence," and was carried out without proper congressional authorization. Pelosi called on the Trump administration to brief Congress on the situation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the administration would brief congressional staff on Friday and that a classified briefing for all senators could be held early next week.

Speaking from the Senate floor, McConnell urged Democrats to wait to review the facts and hear from the administration before passing judgment on the military operation and its potential consequences. He called Soleimani a "master terrorist" and an "evil man" and said no man alive was more directly responsible for the deaths of more American servicemen.

Regardless, Democrats immediately raised questions about the military operation and warned of its consequences.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., viewed the strike as evidence that Trump is diminishing Congress' role in the government's power to wage war. Kaine told NBC he would introduce legislation under the War Powers Act to force a debate in Congress on the use of military force.