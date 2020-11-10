Pompeo says world should have confidence in smooth U.S. transition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence that a post-election transition in the United States will be smooth.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

"We're going to count all the votes ... The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is ... successful today and successful when the president who's in office on January 20, a minute afternoon, will also be successful."





(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom)