Pompeo 'on shifting sand' as impeachment probe reveals his role in Ukraine pressure campaign

WASHINGTON – It was Sept. 22 when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fielded a straightforward question about just-emerging reports that President Donald Trump had sought to pressure Ukraine's president to open two investigations motivated by domestic politics: “What do you know about those conversations?”

Pompeo offered an evasive answer, giving the impression that he was unfamiliar with the details of Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky. That phone call triggered a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election.

"So you just gave me a report about a, I see, whistleblower complaint, none, none of which I've seen," Pompeo told ABC News on that Sunday morning.

It has now become clear that Pompeo was, in fact, intimately familiar with the campaign by Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to get Zelensky to say publicly that Ukraine would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and would also probe a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Critics say that Pompeo's credibility has collapsed amid revelations that the State Department chief enabled Giuliani to run a shadow foreign policy operation that undermined Ukraine, a vital U.S. ally under attack from Russia. The scandal has left America's top diplomat weakened in Washington and on the world stage, former diplomats say,

“So far, the choices that the secretary of State appears to have made have alienated him from his team, diminishing his ability to carry out our foreign policy,” said Lee Feinstein, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland and longtime State Department official. Every secretary of State faces a delicate balancing act of trying to keep the president’s confidence, while giving him blunt advice and navigating complex geopolitical relationships, Feinstein and others say.

Michael McKinley, a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, leaves Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 16, 2019, after testifying before congressional lawmakers as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. More

But Pompeo is "on shifting sand," as he tries to defend Trump's actions amid a revolt from career State Department diplomats, said Cameron Hume, a 40-year veteran of the foreign service and former ambassador to Algeria, South Africa and Indonesia, among other posts.

The State Department did not respond to detailed questions for this story. James Jay Carafano, a foreign policy expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation, dismissed the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry as partisan and said Pompeo handled the situation appropriately.

"There’s no evidence that he did anything wrong," Carafano said.

Pompeo has shrugged off questions about his own actions and dismissed the inquiry as "Washington noise."

But that "noise" has pulled back the curtain on what Pompeo knew about the Ukraine pressure campaign and how he responded. Here's what the testimony so far has shown:

First-person cable from Ukraine: 'I am concerned'

On Aug. 29, about a month before the Ukraine allegations burst into public view, Pompeo received an urgent cable from his top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, raising alarm bells about the Trump-Giuliani pressure campaign. In that classified missive, Taylor said he was specifically concerned that the Trump administration was withholding vital U.S. military aid, which Ukraine needed to counter Russian attacks, as leverage to force Zelensky to accede to Trump and Giuliani's demands.

"I told the secretary that I could not and would not defend such a policy," Taylor told lawmakers on Wednesday, during the House Democrats' first public impeachment hearing.

Taylor said he sent that Aug. 29 cable on the advice of John Bolton, then Trump's national security adviser, who also told him to write it in the first person, because that would be sure to catch Pompeo's attention. Most such missives are written in the third person.