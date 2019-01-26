Pompeo Takes U.S. Efforts to Oust Maduro to Security Council

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo takes the U.S. effort to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader to the United Nations Security Council, part of a broader international campaign to pressure and replace President Nicolas Maduro.

The emergency session of the Security Council was called for by the U.S. and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. EST.

With Venezuela’s competing leaders -- Guaido heads the National Assembly while Maduro succeeded late President Hugo Chavez in 2013 -- are vying for support in the streets and the military. The U.S. is betting it has the clout to tip the scales against Maduro after President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president was joined by Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Panama, among other countries. Spain said on Saturday it would recognize Guaido if elections aren’t called in eight days.

“We think every country ought to take steps toward achieving that and not side with this cruel dictator in Venezuela, who has caused so much devastation for the people of Venezuela,” Pompeo told reporters on Friday. “We think every country ought to recognize the Venezuelan constitution, the demands of the Venezuelan people.”

Massive Protests

Maduro has stood firm, winning the endorsement of key military leaders and vowing to defeat what he calls a U.S.-backed coup against his government. Nevertheless, he’s faced some setbacks, including massive demonstrations against his regime earlier this week.

Maduro’s efforts to withdraw $1.2 billion in gold from the Bank of England, a significant part of the nation’s $8 billion in foreign reserves, was blocked after U.S. officials lobbied their U.K. counterparts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The U.S. is instead seeking to steer Venezuela’s overseas assets to Guaido to help bolster his chances of effectively taking control of the government.

Saturday’s Security Council hearing will be a symbolic clash: with Venezuelan allies China and Russia holding veto power, there’s little chance the UN body will agree on a resolution. But it will present moments of drama, with Pompeo expected to be seated at the same horseshoe-shaped table as Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. Whether the two men remain in the room for each others’ presentations remains to be seen.

Short of ramping up political and economic pressure, it’s unclear how the U.S. could force Maduro, who was re-elected in a 2018 vote widely seen as rigged, to step down. Venezuela’s top military officials took to the airwaves on Thursday to swear their support for the embattled president, and Russia and China have protested U.S. interference in the country’s domestic affairs.

Moscow has helped Maduro’s government through loans and weapons exports. China has been less overt in its warnings to the U.S., saying Venezuela’s independence should be protected. Beijing has provided more than $62 billion, mostly in loans, to Venezuela since 2007 and it’s paid back in cargo ships full of Venezuelan crude.

The Security Council debate underscores the wider geopolitical tussle that’s likely to block any coordinated international action to improve the lot of the South American nation, whose once prosperous, oil-rich economy has been wracked by widespread food and medicine shortages and skyrocketing inflation.

Since taking the helm of the legislature on Jan. 5, Guaido has aggressively pushed the military and the international community to recognize him as the rightful head of state. The U.S. has steadily expanded economic sanctions and denunciations of Maduro since Trump took office, all but urging that Venezuelans overturn their government.

