Pompeo's North Korea counterpart arrives in Beijing: South Korea's Yonhap

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, return to discussions after a break at Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 7, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's top envoy involved in talks with the United States arrived in Beijing on Thursday and is thought to be en route to Washington, South Korean wire service Yonhap said on Thursday.

U.S. and South Korean media previously quoted unidentified sources as saying U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol were expected to meet in the U.S. capital on Friday to discuss a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)