Pomsta Brigade border guards capture three occupiers – photo

Border guards from the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade of the Offensive Guard of Ukraine have captured three Russian soldiers in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The captives are a conscript from the Russian city of Ryazan, a professional soldier and unit commander from Pskov, and a migrant worker from Grozny – a Chechen man who signed a one-year contract a few months ago.

Two of the occupiers were captured as they were trying unsuccessfully to assault the Ukrainian border guards’ positions in Luhansk Oblast. After the guards fired at them, part of their unit retreated, but not all of them were able to get away, a soldier from the Brigade with the alias Udav ("Boa Сonstrictor") explained.

Quote: "There were about seven or eight of them. One of them surrendered, he said he had a friend who wanted to surrender as well, and he did so some time later. We provided them with basic medical treatment, gave them some water, escorted them out and handed them over to other authorities. Four more are still out there somewhere. Their fellow soldiers don’t need them so they can’t go back, but they can’t conduct an assault either. They have no food and sooner or later they’ll either freeze to death or give themselves up."

Details: The third soldier from Chechnya had reportedly attempted to hide but was captured by the members of the Pomsta Brigade as he was looking for shelter.

The captured soldiers were handed over to the security services, and will later be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers to liberate them from Russian captivity.

For reference: 10th brigade of the Offensive Guard Pomsta (Revenge) has been created on the basis of the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment.

