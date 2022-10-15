Ponaganset High School resumes normal activity after lockdown

Ponaganset High School went on lockdown Friday morning after the school received a report that a gun may have been brought into the building, but resumed "normal activity" within about two hours.

"The incident was investigated and deemed to be unfounded," Renee Palazzo, superintendent of the Glocester-Foster School District, said in an email to parents and others.

The school was put on lockdown at about 8 a.m., Palazzo said. The lockdown was lifted around 9:45 a.m.

The Glocester Police Department issued a press release late Friday, saying, "The information that was initially reported to administrators was that a firearm may have been brought into the building. Members of the police department responded and worked with school administrators and staff and were able to determine that the threat was unfounded. No firearm was seized and the lockdown was lifted at the conclusion of the investigation."

Nobody was arrested, Glocester Police Capt. Matthew Fague said in the release.

"We worked efficiently and effectively with [Glocester police] along with surrounding agencies who responded with protocols set in place," Palazzo wrote.

Parents and others were concerned by news of the lockdown.

Glocester police posted a message to Facebook at about 9 a.m., saying in part, "There is NO active threat or anyone injured at this time. We will update with more information when we can."

About a half-hour later, the police added this, "There are no updates right now. Please do not call the station unless you have an emergency. The dispatchers do not have any other information. Police are still actively investigating, but there is no active threat at this time. Thank you."

Several "surrounding agencies" helped in securing the school during the investigation, including Scituate, Foster, Burrillville, Glocester EMA, and the Rhode Island State Police," Fague said.

Emerency medical services from the Chepachet, West Glocester, and Harmony fire departments "were staged as a precaution," Fague said.

Some police officers stayed at the school for the rest of the day, and the police were planning to have officers at this weekend's homecoming football game and dance, Fague said.

