Ponca City students drop off coats at KFOR studio

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A special delivery was made to the News 4 studios today, just in time for our next round of really cold temperatures.

Student council members from First Lutheran Church and School in Ponca City dropped off100 coats they collected for our Brad Edwards Warmth 4 Winter coat drive.

Warmth 4 Winter drop-off locations

Every year, students make a special trip to OKC to stop by our station and personally deliver the coats.

What a great bunch of hard working students!

