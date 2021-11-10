Ponder hearing continued

A scheduled preliminary hearing for the man charged in the death of a fellow motorcycle gang member has been re-set for 1 p.m. Dec. 13 in Miller County Circuit Court.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder is charged in the shooting death of Blane Scot Curley, 25, of Camdenton. He was killed in a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs July 15 on The Strip in Lake Ozark. Ponder is charged with felony assault in the first degree or attempt to inflict serious physical injury and armed criminal assault.

Ponder appeared with his attorney Andrew Jeffrey Rehmer of Sunrise Beach. Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey requested the continuance over the objections of the defense, and Judge Jon Kaltenbronn granted the request.

Also charged in the shooting is Daniel Kurtzeborn of Iberia who faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, also a felony. A case review is scheduled for Dec. 15 in Miller County Circuit Court. Kurtzeborn is represented by Sean W. Pickett of Kansas City, Mo.

This article originally appeared on Lake Sun Leader: Tonka Way-Con Ponder is charged in the shooting death of a man on the Lake Ozark Strip.