Ponies used to graze land at West Yorkshire conservation site

Four horses are being used to manage the land as part of a conservation project in West Yorkshire.

The Exmoor ponies graze the land and trample invasive plants like bracken and brambles at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.

They were introduced by the National Trust a year ago in an attempt to reduce carbon usage.

Steve Hindle from the charity said the grazing has helped encourage the growth of rare flowers and mushrooms.

"Unimproved grasslands like these are increasingly being lost due to intensive farming methods," he said.

"They are hugely important for our biodiversity, and we're lucky that we still have special sites like this across Calderdale.

"The grasslands are home to rare fungi like waxcaps, which exist in symbiosis with plants, insects and mammals. Conservation grazing is key to ensuring the future of these rare ecosystems."

The fields around Hardcastle Crags are home to incredibly rare fungi, the National Trust said.

Some of the species in the fields have only been sighted once or twice in the UK before, and many are on the red data list for at risk species.

They need very specific conditions to grow; unimproved or "ancient" grasslands that are regularly grazed, where fertilizers have not been used, the trust added.

The horses, called Dolce, Quaver, Dorito and Pom are provided by the Moorland Mousie Trust, a UK charity which focuses on the preservation of Exmoor ponies.

The hardy animals can live outside all year and are regularly checked by National Trust rangers and volunteers.

One of the volunteers Bev Speak said she wanted to get involved "to give something back".

"I've got two rescue ponies of my own and it's been lovely to see these four settle in to their home at Hardcastle Crags," she said.

"They're still wild animals though, and we make sure we never fuss them or give them treats. Dolce is the matriarch and the leader - she's usually the most confident, but they've all got their distinct personalities."

