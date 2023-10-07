Ponotoc County students awarded OSU scholarships

Oct. 7—Multiple Ponotoc County students were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture and received academic scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.

These scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments. Students from all areas of study are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

"We are proud to support new students as they begin their academic careers in the Ferguson College of Agriculture," said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. "We look forward to seeing the contributions they will make within our college and at OSU. We are grateful for our donors and friends who support these scholarships and our students."

The 2023-2024 scholarship recipients and hometowns:

Kari Busse

Ada, OK

Animal Science

B.N. and Etta Lawson and Dorothy A. Lawson Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Caleb Willoughby

Ada, OK

Animal Science

Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship

Ella Wisbauer

Ada, OK

Plant and Soil Sciences

B.N and Etta Lawson and Dorothy A. Lawson Memorial Endowed Scholarship

OSU Agriculture is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Oklahomans through science-based information and education. It is comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies: OSU Ag Research and OSU Extension.