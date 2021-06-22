Ponsford, Minn., man found guilty of violent assault on White Earth Reservation

Jun. 21—A Ponsford, Minn., man has been convicted in federal court for a physical assault that resulted in a man suffering a long-term brain injury on the White Earth Reservation last summer.

Wesley Robert Warren, 22, was found guilty by a St. Paul jury of one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A date for a sentencing hearing has yet to be set. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

According to evidence presented at trial, Warren and another man got into an argument during the early morning hours of June 3, 2020, the release states. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and Warren knocked out the victim. Once the victim was lying facedown on the ground, Warren picked up a 42-pound cinderblock and dropped it on the back of the victim's head, according to documents.

The victim was hospitalized for several weeks due to brain trauma, and was later transferred to a long-term care facility.

The case was the result of an investigation by the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the White Earth Police Department, and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, according to the release.