Was Ponsse Oyj's (HEL:PON1V) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at Ponsse Oyj's (HLSE:PON1V) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Commentary On PON1V's Past Performance

PON1V's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of €53m has jumped 33% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.4%, indicating the rate at which PON1V is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at whether it is only due to an industry uplift, or if Ponsse Oyj has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Ponsse Oyj has invested its equity funds well leading to a 25% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the FI Machinery industry of 5.9%, indicating Ponsse Oyj has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Ponsse Oyj’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 32% to 26%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Ponsse Oyj has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Ponsse Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

