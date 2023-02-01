Ponte Vedra Beach man accused of molesting girls in Volusia County 10 years ago

A Ponte Vedra Beach man accused of molesting two girls nearly a decade ago in Volusia County has been arrested, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Somers, 41, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12, according to a release from VCSO.

The girls, who are now teens, reported to deputies that Somers molested them sometime between 2013 and 2015, VCSO said.

Deputies said they are asking members of the public to come forward if they were also victims, as Somers volunteered with the Catholic Charities of Central Florida in Melbourne, including with its emergency family services program. Somers also listed professional experience as a financial advisor for the organization.

As of Thursday afternoon, Somers is still in the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about any additional cases involving Somers is asked to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

