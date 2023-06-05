Ponte Vedra man helps victims during stabbing incident

Action News Jax is talking to a local hero who stepped into action during a stabbing in Ponte Vedra.

It happened at Mr. Chubby’s Wings , not only leaving him injured but two other victims seriously injured as well.

“I believe that’s what it was, right place right time exactly,” says Kennedy Armstrong.

Armstrong, a Ponte Vedra man is considered a hero by many.

Armstrong, stepped into action yesterday during a stabbing that happened in the middle of the afternoon at a popular restaurant.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We pulled into Chubby’s to get some food. I opened up my car door and I hear a scream. I look over and I see a guy on of the top of a girl doing this motion,” said Armstrong.

According to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect being accused of this crime is 18-year-old Spencer Pearson and they say the attack was targeted.

Armstrong says when he saw the attack, he had no other choice, but to react.

“I just immediately took off sprinting and hit the guy as hard as I could to get him off of her,” said Armstrong.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

That person was Pearson, a recent graduate of Ponte Vedra High school

We went to Pearson’s home; but no one answered the door.

Armstrong says he realized something bad had happened not only to the victims, but himself when he looked at his hand.

“I didn’t know I was cut at the time. It cut me open pretty badly, I got arteries cut. A lot of my tendons are exposed,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong, who was just released from the hospital today says he has a long road to recovery, including surgery this week, but until then he has to wear this cast.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I don’t have much feeling, these two fingers I can’t move them. I can only move up and down and my thumb is the only one that has full motion,” said Armstrong.

As for the other two victims, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, they were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Pearson, the suspect, if he survives a self-inflicted injury, will be charged with multiple felony charges including attempted murder.

Read: Triple stabbing outside restaurant in Ponte Vedra Beach, SJCSO investigating

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.