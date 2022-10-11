Editor's note: Child abuse charges were dropped in this case. The defendant pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and completed six months of probation.

A Ponte Vedra Beach woman dragged her daughter out of the family’s apartment for not doing her homework fast enough, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report.

Denise Sivaslian, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse and resisting arrest. She remained jailed on $8,000 bail Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Sivaslian was seen throwing her screaming daughter out of their balcony door Tuesday night. Sivaslian could be heard yelling at the girl, “Shut up! Are you done yet? Are you ready to come back in,” witnesses told deputies.

When deputies responded to the woman’s Nocatee apartment complex to investigate the reports, Sivaslian continued to re-enter her home after officers ordered her not to, reports stated.

The girl, whose name and age was redacted from reports, told Florida Department of Children and Families that her mother tossed her out on the balcony because she didn’t finish her homework quickly enough.

Deputies noted scratches and bruises on the girl’s nose, neck and arms and arrested Sivaslian. The woman’s children were taken by DCF and animal control seized her pets, according to her arrest report.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Ponte Vedra woman faces child abuse charge