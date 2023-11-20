Pontefract: Man hit by car after street altercation - police

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car following a "physical altercation" in the street, police have said.

The man was struck by a black Ford Fiesta on the A639 Front Street, Pontefract, at 04:30 GMT on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said he ended up in the road after the reported fight with another male.

A boy, 17, and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The Fiesta was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from the town centre when the man was struck, the force said.

Det Insp Fiona Allan, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Our inquiries suggest that this injured male has been involved in a physical altercation outside the old Harratts car dealership prior to this collision.

"It is important that we identify any other persons involved in the incident and understand the circumstances that have led to a man sustaining life-threatening injuries."

