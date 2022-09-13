Pontiac Cousins Emerge From Hiding

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These sports car siblings finally see the light of day once more together.

These two classic cars have been regarded as some of the most popular vehicles to ever hit the road in America because of their performance and iconic designs. On one side of the equation you can clearly see a beautiful 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in pretty good condition. Looking to the other, we find a 1970 Pontiac GTO which has some of the rarest features ever put to use in a muscle car. Both of these vehicles are proud members of the same brand and as such have a lot in common but it is also funny how they seem to fill in the gaps for each other in a lot of ways.

We've always loved Firebirds, a fact we have never been shy about, especially when it comes to the second generation. Luckily, sitting in the garage of this automotive enthusiast is a beautifully kept and well-maintained 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Cars like this are the epitome of a great pony car as they combine a smaller stature with the best powertrain options available in their time. This particular Firebird is loaded with some of the best options out there which is why it had a price of around $11,000 back in the day, as confirmed by various paperwork in the car.

To the side of that legendary Firebird is a 1970 Pontiac GTO coated in a stunning Baja Gold which combines with the dark gold top to make a very rare appearance. On top of that, the vehicle also sports the RAM AIR III package with the original headers laying around on the garage floor. Finally, the A/C in this car was a factory option that only came in around 20 RAM AIR III optioned cars in its time. Essentially, Dennis Collins thinks this is a one of one car because of all the different options which may very well be true. Either way this is a very cool set of classic cars that perfectly complement each other with performance and style and we hope to see them back on the road once again.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.