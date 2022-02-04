It’s A Pontiac GTO Bonanza At The GAA Classic Car Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In just a few weeks, these stunning Pontiac muscle cars can be yours!

During the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro, a docket of over 650 cars will be up for grabs. One collector is bringing a stunning collection of Pontiac GTOs, America’s favorite muscle car, to the event to help them find new owners. Here are a few highlights from that collection of beauties.

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air III

Powered by a monster 400 cubic-inch 366-hp V8 L74 engine, this numbers matching Ram Air III Induction GTO is too good to pass on. It was the subject of a frame-off restoration, and is equipped with power brakes and power steering. This Pontiac GTO was shipped new to Russell Pontiac in Hartford, Connecticut. It rolls on Rally II wheels and power is sent to the wheels from 3.55 Safe-T-Track rear end. It comes with PHS documentation 1 of only 2 documented in the registry with this color. See it here.

1969 Pontiac GTO Ram Air IV

How about a number's matching, concours restored Pontiac GTO that's one of only 14 like it and one of one in the combinaiton. It has a power top, power antenna, power steering, a white convertible top, and handling package. See it here.

1971 Pontiac GTO Judge

1 of 357 produced, this Cameo White Judge is worthy of any Pontiac collection. The 455 cubic inch engine powered car has been owned by the same owner for a long time. It's a must see, so see it here.

