Pontiac man provides family with 'best Christmas ever' after surviving motorcycle crash

Krys Bedeker and her family received a most wonderful Christmas present on Nov. 1. It was that day when her son, Richie Carpenter, came home from the hospital.

“It's a very blessed Christmas,” Bedeker said recently. “I'm so grateful.”

Richie Carpenter, seated, is able to enjoy Christmas at home with his family after surviving a motorcycle crash in July. With Carpenter are, from left, his brother Ryan, family friend Mike Kennedy, mother Krys Bedeker and stepfather Roger Bedeker.

Carpenter was driving his motorcycle on July 15 when he was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 66 and Illinois 23.

Carpenter was found bleeding, unconscious in the middle of the intersection with multiple injuries.

Because it this is a Christmas story, it only makes sense that there is an angel. Cody Hahn is that angel, certainly as far as Carpenter's family is concerned.

Hahn, a first responder with Kempton Fire Department, happened onto the scene immediately after the accident and jumped into action.

“I realized there wasn't much of his leg left and from (my training) I knew I had to stop the bleeding. The only thing I had was my belt, so I took my belt off and wrapped it around his leg. That's about all I could do.”

For those who believe that God has a plan for everything, it was easy to see how this one was playing out.

“The good Lord upstairs had a plan for me to be there,” Hahn said. “I just happened to be there. I'm glad I could help save his life.”

Hahn was presented with a commendation from Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell on Nov. 20 for his actions in coming to Carpenter's aid.

Cody Hahn, right, was presented with a commendation from Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell, left, on Nov. 20 for his actions in coming to Richie Carpenter's aid after an accident in July.

Carpenter was first taken to OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center and then life flighted to OSF Saint Francis in Peoria. He lost his right leg, but his life was saved.

“It's a miracle that he's still here,” Ryan Carpenter, Richie's younger brother, said. “When I saw him (that first time), I didn't think I was going to see him again.”

Krys and Roger Bedeker (Richie's step-father) were in Bloomington when they received a call from Ryan about the accident. They immediately headed to Peoria, where Richie had been life-flighted. The family made daily trips to Peoria for nearly two months.

Richie was in intensive care for six weeks and then was moved to transitional care for two weeks before eventually making it to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, which is part of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in Chicago.

There was a question on whether Richie was even going to make it. According to the family, staff at Saint Francis was pushing for the family to pull the plug. He had been in a coma and hadn't seemingly come out of it. It was the hospital's belief that Richie wasn't going to make it because he really hadn't shown any outward signs of response.

But Richie's sister, Tara, asked some questions. Tara is a nurse and posed the thought of pulling back on the sedative he was being given. This was done and Richie began coming to.

“I didn't know, I walked in the room like I did every day and said, 'Hey, brother, what's up?' and boom, his eyes popped open, and I was like … it freaked me out,” Ryan Carpenter said when he first received a reaction from his brother.

Richie Carpenter made it to Shirley Ryan for therapy on Sept. 7. He stayed there until Nov. 1 when he made it home.

“I feel pretty good right now,” Richie Carpenter said recently. “It took me awhile to get used to everything. I've fallen a few times but I'm getting better."

Since he has been home, Richie has also been under the care of a longtime friend, Mike Kennedy.

“Just hanging out with a friend, that's all,” Kennedy said.

A positive approach to his situation has been a blessing that has helped with recovery, Richie said. It has infected his family, as well. Krys said that Richie's been upbeat the whole time he's been awake. He's even been able to take the situation in stride.

“At least I can smile and laugh about everything now and joke around,” Richie said. “It helps, it really does.”

Richie has been making a number of trips between Chicago and Pontiac to be fitted for therapy. On Dec. 20, he went back to be fitted for a prosthetic leg.

“That's going to be a game-changer,” Richie said. “Just being able to walk again is going to be something special.”

The new prosthetic will be computerized, which will help in Richie's transition to being able to walk again.

“I think the accident has brought everybody closer together as a family,” Roger Bedeker said. “I think we have always cared about each other, but I think with this accident, it's more than caring now.”

“We appreciate everything more now, it's clearer to us,” Krys added.

Now, with Christmas here, there is only one thing on Richie's mind — what will he do about his gift-giving.

“I'm really lucky, I'm lucky I made it,” Richie said. “I'm still here. I don't know what I'm going to do for Christmas presents.”

“You're it, you're our Christmas present,” Ryan answered.

