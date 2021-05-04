Pontiac Trans Am Barn Finds Head To Auction

Steven Symes
·2 min read

Those and more Pontiac goodness will cross the block soon…

Pontiac is long gone and likely will never return, which makes the barn find Trans Ams, Firebirds, engines, and parts headed to auction in June all the more valuable. Since we know many of our readers are Pontiac enthusiasts who might be interested in rescuing any of these cars, engines, etc. we thought we’d share this amazing find.

VanDerBrink Auctions, which is featuring what it calls the Pontiac Hoard or Kansas Collection, somehow tracked all these Pontiacs outside of the Kansas City metro area on the Kansas side in a town called Tonganoxie. Now everything must go, including over 17 cars, and you could be one of the winners of this auction.

photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions
photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions

This Pontiac Hoard was started by a Mr. Larson who as legend has it fell in love with a Pontiac GTO Judge the first time he got behind the wheel. That began a lifelong obsession with the brand, which came to dominate his garage space, despite the man collecting some non-Pontiac cars.

photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions
photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions

Like many other people, Larson was also captivated by the movie Smokey and the Bandit, so he added quite a few Pontiac Trans Ams to his collection. As you can see from the photos, he even bought one in Starlight Black with the gold Screaming Chicken on the hood.

photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions
photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions

Always on the hunt for components he could use for his beloved Pontiacs, Larson also accumulated many engines and other parts throughout his lifetime. Much of what he kept in his massive rural garage is original and reasonably well-preserved from the looks of things. That spells quite a bit of excitement for Pontiac enthusiasts and collectors.

photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions
photo credit: VanDerBrink Auctions

All this stuff will be crossing the block on June 12 through VanDerBrink Auctions. Online bidding will be available, so you don’t have to travel to Tonganoxie, Kansas to scoop some Pontiac sweetness. Get the details of this auction here.

Check out the video to see more of what’s available for this auction.

