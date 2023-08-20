Pontiac Transportation Museum aims to shine spotlight on city's auto industry impact

From the outside, it may look like a former school in Pontiac, but the building isn't done helping people get an education. That’s because dedicated volunteers are in the process of transforming 250 W. Pike Street into the Pontiac Transportation Museum, a place aimed at celebrating the rich history of the city’s impact on the auto industry. https://www.wxyz.com/money/auto-news/dream-cruise/pontiac-transportation-museum-aims-to-shine-spotlight-on-citys-auto-industry-impact

View comments