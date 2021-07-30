Pontiac woman sets car on fire after finding bed bugs, burns self

Jul. 30—Pontiac — A woman accidentally burned herself when she set her car ablaze on Tuesday after finding bed bugs inside, police said.

The unidentified 31-year-old told police she had a panic attack when she saw the bugs inside her vehicle. She decided to handle the bugs by pouring rubbing alcohol inside the vehicle and lit it to kill them.

While doing that, she caught herself on fire, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Police arrived on the scene at 1200 block of Perry to assist the Waterford Regional Fire Department with the blaze.

The woman was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment of second degree burns. No further details on her condition were available.