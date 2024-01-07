Pontoon bridge floats down from Russia to Ukraine

A pontoon bridge from Russia is found in Chernihiv Oblast

A large floating object coming down the Desna River from Russia into Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv Oblast was spotted by the country’s border guards. The suspicious structure stopped near the shore in Ukrainian territory, the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on Jan. 7.

It turned out to be a pontoon bridge, which until recently served as a crossing point for Russians. The sappers determined that the structure posed no threat.

