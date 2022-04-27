Pontotoc Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating homicide at Algoma

Apr. 27—This morning Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask confirmed that a homicide investigation is on going at a home on Algoma Road. Mask confirmed that one person was shot and killed. The victims name is being withheld at this time. The shooting occurred late last night or early this morning. Mask said they are looking to question numerous suspects but one one is in custody at this time.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on the scene helping with the investigation. Mask said he is hoping to give further details later this afternoon.

