Pontotoc County Coroner identifies shooting victim in Algoma

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford this morning (Friday, April 29) identified Anteo Foote, 46, as the man who was shot and killed at a mobile home in the town of Algoma last Wednesday (April 27) morning.

Bedford said that Foote's body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson where an autopsy will be performed.

Bedford said the homicide occurred at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. Bedford said that 911 dispatch issued an alert to the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that Foote appeared to have been shot in the neck.

Sheriff Mask said that his department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers are continuing to run down leads in the homicide investigation.

"Probably 98 percent of the information has been rumors and lies but we've been checking it all out over Pontotoc and three other counties," Sheriff Mask said Friday morning.

"We're still seeking several suspects but I do anticipate filing obstruction charges against folks who have been lying to us since this started," Mask said.

This afternoon (Wednesday, April 27) Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the investigation is continuing into the shooting death of a man inside a home on Algoma Road.

"At this time we're continuing to conduct interviews, trying to piece this thing together," Sheriff Mask said at approximately 3 p.m.

"At this time we're not sure if the victim lived there or if he was just staying there," Mask said.

Mask said the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff Mask said the victim's body will be transported to a state crime lab for an autopsy.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said it's not yet been determined if the body will be sent to Jackson or the coast for the autopsy.

"We are still waiting to hear back from them on where to take the body," Bedford said. "And we'll be talking with the family first about all that. The process could take several days."

Mask said the shooting occurred sometime late last night or early Wednesday morning.

This morning (Wednesday, April 27) Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask confirmed that a homicide investigation is ongoing at a home on Algoma Road. Mask confirmed that one person was shot and killed.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time. The shooting allegedly occurred late last night or early this morning. Mask said they are looking to question numerous suspects but no one is in custody at this time.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on the scene helping with the investigation. Mask said he is hoping to give further details later this afternoon.

