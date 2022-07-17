Pontotoc County Sheriff Dept. investigating Friday afternoon shooting

Jul. 16—Pontotoc County law officials are investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 15 South at 5:25 p.m. today, Friday, July 15.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that one person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, however he didn't know if the person was taken to Pontotoc or Tupelo.

Mask said the shooting is still under investigation.

"There were several people shooting at the house and we are questioning folks to find out out exactly what is going on. It will be some time before we can get things all sorted out," he said.

