Pontotoc County Supervisor Dan McKnight arrested on felony drug charge

May 31—PONTOTOC — A Pontotoc County supervisor has been arrested on a felony drug charge and a handful of misdemeanors.

Dan McKnight, who represents Pontotoc County's Fifth District, was arrested at around 2:26 a.m. on May 29 by officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol after being stopped for speeding. He was later charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, careless driving, no driver's license on demand and driving under the influence.

During his initial court appearance, McKnight's bond was set at $6,400 for all charges.

According to Master Sgt. Joseph Miller, public affairs officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, McKnight, 49, was initially stopped when officers spotted his county-owned 2020 white GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 15 South.

Officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine during a subsequent investigation of McKnight's person and vehicle.

The supervisor, currently in his second term, has been released on bond. He was not in attendance at the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors' meeting on Tuesday morning.

