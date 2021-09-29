Pontotoc County woman hopes to challenge Mississippi habitual offender laws before U.S. Supreme Court

Sep. 29—TUPELO — A Pontotoc County woman is seeking to challenge Mississippi's habitual offender laws before the U.S. Supreme Court while serving a mandatory life sentence linked to the possession of less than two grams of cocaine.

Patricia Brown was convicted for a drug crime after a two-day trial in 2008. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole under the state's habitual offender law.

On appeal now, Northeast Mississippi litigator Jim Waide is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to find that state's habitual offender law is unconstitutionally vague in defining a "crime of violence."

Under the state's sentencing enhancements, two felony convictions can result in lifetime imprisonment upon a third felony conviction if one of the previous crimes was a crime of violence and if both prior criminal acts led to a sentence of at least one year apiece.

The lifetime imprisonment penalty kicks in even if the third conviction is not violent. It only need be a felony.

Because Brown's prior convictions included a 1988 conviction for armed robbery, the more stringent of Mississippi's habitual offender laws kicked in and Brown, 52, was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail.

Brown did not possess a weapon during the commission of the underlying crime at issue in the 1988 conviction and was not present when the robbery occurred. Under the state's accessory statute, she was still charged and convicted with armed robbery.

Waide, a Tupelo attorney, now asks the U.S. Supreme Court to find that Mississippi is insufficiently clear in defining a crime of violence. Specifically, he says the law provides no guidance as to whether a conviction as an accessory counts as a violent crime for purposes of the habitual offender sentencing enhancement.

This effort to win a victory in the nation's highest court comes even as the U.S. Supreme Court has issued several recent rulings finding different federal laws to be unconstitutionally vague on precisely this question as to the definition of violent crimes.

These rulings only dealt with federal law and did not apply to state laws.

A 2019 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court specifically focused on federal sentencing enhancements.

"Vague statutes threaten to hand responsibility for defining crimes to relatively unaccountable police, prosecutors and judges, eroding the people's ability to oversee the creation of the law they are expected to abide," wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch, in his majority opinion.

Waide, who did not represent Brown at the original trial, previously filed an appeal with the Mississippi Court of Appeals, which ruled against Brown in 2009. Multiple efforts to win a hearing from the Mississippi Supreme Court — most recently in 2018 — were likewise unsuccessful. Federal district court and federal appeals courts also declined to hear Brown's case.

Brown is not the only woman serving serving a life sentence after a drug conviction in Northeast Mississippi.

Tameka Drummer, 47, was convicted in Alcorn County in 2008 for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. She had prior convictions in 1992 for voluntary manslaughter and in 1998 for aggravated assault.

A bill that passed earlier this year to expand parole eligibility excluded those convicted under the habitual offender statute, a concession made to prevent a veto by Gov. Tate Reeves.

"Maybe best of all, habitual offenders are not included in this bill," Reeves said in a statement at the time that touted his success in narrowing the provisions of the parole reform bill.

