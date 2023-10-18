Pontypool loan shark, 73, threatened to 'smash up house'

A 73-year-old loan shark who targeted vulnerable people and threatened them over missed repayments has been given a suspended sentence.

Horace Taylor from Pontypool, Torfaen, admitted unauthorised money lending between 2019 and late 2021.

Cardiff Magistrates Court heard how he ordered one victim to pay him £500 or face having his house "smashed up".

He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay compensation.

The court heard how Taylor met his victims in pubs and Pontypool and nearby Cwmbran, telling one, "you owe me another £500 - if I don't get it, I'm gonna get the boys to smash up your house."

He charged "double bubble" interest - demanding his debtors pay double the amount they borrowed - and sometimes even higher rates.

One victim, the court was told, paid £1,440 on a £380 loan from Taylor, who was still demanding a further £230.

Another, who had repaid more than double on £560 in loans was told by Taylor: "I don't care about your Sky bills, I want your money".

District Judge David Webster said Taylor had downplayed his crime, despite his behaviour having a "substantial impact" on the victims.

He ordered him to pay £1,060 in compensation to the first victim, £660 to the second and £40 to the third, the amount of interest each had paid.

The judge described loan sharking as a "pernicious social evil" that targets "the most vulnerable in society".