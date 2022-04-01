Ponzi scam: Vania May Bell pleads guilty to stealing millions with her imprisoned father

A former Rockland-based investment company comptroller has pleaded guilty to assisting her imprisoned father with a Ponzi scheme that ripped off their clients for more than $11 million.

Vania May Bell, 57, of Montvale, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in White Plains.

Bell faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine on the charge when sentenced on July 7. Judge Roman Nelson will determine her sentence.

Investment fraud charges: Hector May's daughter Vania May Bell was indicted for fraud in a joint scam

Indictment: Grand jury charges Vania May Bell in 2019

Plea: U.S. Attorney's Office announces Vania May Bell's plea

Hector May leads Ponzi scheme

Her father, Hector May, once a prominent Rockland Republican activist, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in August 2019 for fronting the financial scam involving more than two dozen clients over two decades. His attempt at a lesser sentence didn't persuade the judge, as prosecutors sought a hefty prison sentence.

Bell was indicted on two conspiracy charges a day after the federal judge sentenced her father, calling his two-decade financial scam "a fraud and a thief" that he found "appalling, reprehensible and evil."

Ponzi schemes: A popular tactic with accused Rockland fraudsters, targeting family, friends

Ponzi scheme: Hector May's case has earmarks of Ponzi scheme, says alleged victims' lawyer

Business titan: Hector May, under federal probe, cast influence across Rockland

How the scam worked

Bell worked as comptroller of her father's New City-based Executive Compensation Planners. May started the company in 1982 and Bell started working for him in 1993 as chief comptroller and compliance officer.

ECP worked with a broker-dealer and facilitated the buying and selling of securities for its clients, maintaining the accounts. May and Bell convinced clients that they should withdraw their money for ECP to purchase their bonds, rather than a broker-dealer.

Story continues

Instead of purchasing bonds with their clients' money, May and his daughter spent the money on business and personal expenses and paid some clients to perpetuate the scheme and conceal the fraud.

To hide their nefarious deeds, May and his daughter created phony account statements that they issued through the company and sent to the victims, Berman said. The statements purported to reflect the victims’ portfolio balances and included the names of bonds May falsely represented that he purchased for the victims, he said.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bell admitted in court that she and her father "violated the trust of ECP’s clients by taking their money intended for investments and instead spending it for personal and business expenses as part of an illegal Ponzi scheme."

"In total, Bell and May stole more than $11 million from over 15 victims that included a pension plan, and vulnerable and elderly individuals," he said in a statement. "Now, she has confessed to her crime and faces significant time in prison.”

May and his daughter also faced an $18 million lawsuit from one of his former clients and civil charges and potentially millions of dollars in fines from the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. May has been banned from the investment business.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hector May's daughter, Vania Bell, pleads guilty in Ponzi scheme