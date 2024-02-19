Pooch Playoffs, a cute dog contest, running next month to raise cash for canine charities

WAYLAND — Every dog owner believes he or she has the cutest pup in the area, but MetroWest residents are going to put that claim to the test as part of a fundraising effort.

Brea Chislett, a boutique photographer based in Wayland, has organized the Pooch Playoffs, a competition that pits 16 dogs throughout MetroWest against one another in a single-elimination tournament. People can vote online to pick which dog they believe is cutest, with the eventual winner earning the title of "Ulti-Mutt Cutie."

Chislett borrowed the idea from a national photographer group she is a part of as a way to integrate herself into the community, as well as to raise money for charity.

"It seemed like a great way to introduce my business, Wonderstruck Studios, to other businesses and people in the community I wouldn't normally interact with, as well as to do something fun that can raise money for a great cause," she said.

The beneficiary is Jr's Paws for a Cause, a Natick nonprofit that partners with Project Samana, an organization that provides veterinary education and services to dogs in the poorest parts of the Dominican Republic.

"The group (Jr's Paws for a Cause) is run by Lauren Barbo, who is a veterinary technician, and she organizes a 5k (road race) every April to raise money," Chislett said. "The group does really important work helping dogs and families in the Dominican Republic get life-saving medical care for their pet, even if they can't afford it."

Neiman Marcus, a 3-year-old whoodle (a mixed breed cross between a soft-coated Wheaten terrier and poodle) has his picture taken by Brea Chislett at We Dig Your Dog in Natick, Feb. 15, 2024.

Pooch Playoffs contestants were asked to provide a $99 donation to Jr.'s Paws for a Cause, which entered them into the competition and included photos taken by Chislett last weekend. Prizes are provided by pet organizations, including The Doughy Dog Bakery of Westfield; We Dig Your Dog day care center in Natick; and Mr. Nice Dog Grooming in Natick.

"We've got gift certificates for the top finishers, as well as goodie bags for all participants, including iced dog treats from The Doughy Dog, apparel for dogs, and more," Chislett said.

'Who wouldn't want nice photos of your best friend?'

One Pooch Playoffs participant is Neiman Marcus, a 3-year-old "whoodle" — a soft-coated Wheaten terrier and poodle mix.

"Neiman has been coming to We Dig Your Dog for a couple of years, and I saw that they were advertising this competition, and who wouldn't want to get nice photos taken of your best friend," said Elizabeth Marcus, a Needham resident and Neiman's owner.

Elizabeth Marcus, of Needham, with her dog, Neiman Marcus, in front of the lens of Wayland-based photographer Brea Chislett, at We Dig Your Dog in Natick, Feb. 15, 2024.

Marcus' husband, who owns The Doggy Way, an apparel company for dogs, has signed on as a sponsor, offering goodies to participating dogs.

"We think it's a great cause," Elizabeth Marcus said, as she coddled Neiman Marcus, who was nervous to get his picture taken. "I'm surprised he is doing so well, he's usually extremely shy around strangers."

Voting is expected to begin by March 15, with the tournament concluded by the end of the month. Voting will take place online at wonderstruckstudio.com/pooch.

Chislett said she knows of two other Massachusetts-based photographers who are doing similar competitions. She said the winner in MetroWest could go on to face those in other regions of the state, and that winner could be entered in a national competition.

