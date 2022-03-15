Poodles pop in popularity, Labs still No. 1 US dog

Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers' heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club's top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. (March 15)

  Labrador Retriever Named Most Popular Dog Breed for 31 Consecutive Years: 'Record-Breaking Run'

    "The versatile, family-friendly Labrador retriever has solidified itself as America's dog," said an American Kennel Club official

  Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed

    Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers' heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club's top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club's annual popularity rankings came out Tuesday, drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older pooches that joined the nation's oldest canine registry last year. For dog fans, there's plenty to dig into (like a dachshund, #10) and point out (like a pointer, #120).

