Poodles pop in popularity, Labs still No. 1 US dog

Reuters Videos

STORY: Australia and the Netherlands said on Monday (March 14) that they had begun joint legal action against Russia at the United Nations' aviation agency over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 eight years ago.The Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in July 2014, when it was hit over rebel-held eastern Ukraine by what international investigators and prosecutors say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile. All 298 people on board were killed.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said taking the matter to the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization would be a step forward in the fight for victims, a view echoed by Foreign Minister Marise Payne.''This is an important step in the fight for truth, justice, and accountability for all of the victims of MH17, including 38 who called Australia home. Russia has to date refused to acknowledge and take responsibility for its clear role in this horrific incident.”Australia said it was seeking full reparations from Russia, and the suspension of its voting power in the ICAO, which sets standards for civil air travel.The Dutch government said the UN Security Council had also been informed of the step and its Foreign Minister said in a statement: "The death of 298 civilians, including 196 Dutch, cannot and should not remain without consequences.''The was no immediate comment from Russia's foreign ministry.A verdict in a separate Dutch murder trial, involving three Russians and a Ukrainian who remain at large, is expected later this year.