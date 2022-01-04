Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to firearms conspiracy charge, avoids possible life sentence

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, aka Lontrell Williams.

Memphis-born rapper Pooh Shiesty formally pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge Tuesday in a federal court in Miami. As part of a deal with prosecutors, the rapper — born Lontrell Williams — will no longer face a possible life sentence for allegedly shooting a man at a Florida hotel in 2020.

According to Rolling Stone, which first reported on the proceedings, Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis accepted the new plea deal but "cautioned that the jointly recommended sentence of 97 months outlined in the non-binding deal was not guaranteed at Shiesty’s future sentencing hearing before Chief Judge K. Michael Moore." No date was set for Williams’ sentencing.

Jailed since June, Williams chose to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in October, just days before his trial was set to begin.

Williams — who turned 22 in November — could have faced a possible maximum sentence of life in prison if he had been convicted of using a firearm "in furtherance of another federal crime of violence," the most serious of the charges against him in a four-count federal indictment.

Williams chose to accept the conviction on the first count, conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Prosecutors in turn dropped the other three counts in his updated indictment.

Raised around South Memphis' Cane Creek Apartments, Shiesty is a second-generation Memphis rapper. His father founded the Bluff City label Mob Ties Records and rapped under the name Mob Boss.

In January 2021, Williams released his debut mixtape "Shiesty Season." Handpicked by rapper-mogul Gucci Mane to sign to his The New 1017 label, Shiesty saw his record hit the Billboard charts, placing at No. 4, while his video for the single "Back in Blood," hit the No. 1 spot on YouTube's U.S. video charts.

Shiesty's legal woes began in October 2020, when, according to the FBI, he was involved in the robbery and shooting outside Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

According to a Miami-Dade FBI criminal complaint, Shiesty and Bobby Brown — the other man charged in the incident — shot and injured two other men in a parking lot deal-gone-wrong, while attempting to purchase "high-end athletic sneakers" and marijuana from the men.

One of the men shot, identified as 28-year-old Brandon Cooper, was later indicted in Florida on suspicion of taking part in an elaborate bank-fraud scheme, according to The Miami Herald.

In late December, Williams posted a message to his 3.4 million Instagram followers: “I love all my supporters,” he wrote. Days later Williams released a new mixtape, "Federal Contraband,” a recording that featured him freestyling over the phone from jail.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to firearms charge, avoids life sentence