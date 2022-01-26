Pooh Shiesty's sentencing date set in federal firearms case in Florida

Rapper Pooh Shiesty will be sentenced in a federal firearms case in Florida on April 7.

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty will finally learn his fate this spring, as a sentencing hearing in his federal firearms case has been set for April in Florida.

Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr., will appear at 2 p.m. April 7 before District Judge K. Michael Moore at the United States Courthouse in Miami.

On Jan. 4, Williams formally pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge. As part of a plea agreement, he no longer faces a possible life sentence for allegedly shooting a man at a Florida hotel in 2020. Williams has been jailed in connection with the case since the summer of 2021.

Williams accepted a conviction on a single charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Prosecutors in turn dropped three other counts against him, including the most serious charge of using a firearm "in furtherance of another federal crime of violence" — which could have carried a life sentence — as part of the agreement.

Prosecutors and Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis jointly recommended a sentence of 97 months for Williams. Although Williams’ plea deal will be looked upon favorably when considering his sentence, it will be Moore who ultimately determines the length of that sentence on April 7.

On Jan.13, Williams filed a motion to be granted bond and released pending his sentencing.

Williams’ attorneys argued he did not “pose a danger to the community and to date, has been compliant and demonstrated respect for the rule of law highlighting his willingness to abide by any bond conditions the Court may impose.”

They added that Williams "maintains a well-known reputation as a rap music artist and looks forward to seeking treatment and atoning for his crimes so that he may continue the development of his career."

Less than 24 hours after the filing, Louis denied the motion. Williams will remain in a federal prison in Florida until his April sentencing.

Williams' legal woes have put a hold what had been a burgeoning musical career.

In January 2021, Williams released his debut mixtape "Shiesty Season," having been handpicked by rapper-mogul Gucci Mane to sign to his The New 1017 label. Shiesty saw his record hit the Billboard charts, selling the equivalent of 62,000 copies and placing at No. 4 in its first week of release.

A month later the album recharted, hitting a new peak at No. 3. The album would prove to be of the year’s big releases, finishing at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 for 2021.

