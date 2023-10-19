Pool builder defrauded more than 100 Treasure Coast victims out of millions, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — The owner of troubled pool company Pro Pool Builders was held Thursday on $2.5 million bond after law enforcement officials accused him of defrauding more than 100 victims across the Treasure Coast.

George Galiszewski, 59, of Port St. Lucie, was booked in at the St. Lucie County jail Tuesday on charges including money laundering $100,00 or more; racketeering; misapplication of construction funds more than $100,000; first degree grand theft-pursuant to a scheme or course of conduct; and aggravated white collar crime.

Officials with Port St. Lucie and Stuart police and the St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River county sheriff's offices were to detail the allegations at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Indian River County sheriff’s officials in April 2022 on social media reported they were “looking for possible victims of fraud regarding the building of their pool by Pro Pool Builders." The Martin County Sheriff's Office also asked for residents to file complaints about Pro Pool.

About the same time, the Martin County Building Department reported Pro Pool Builders of Stuart, with an office on Ellipse Way, had at least a dozen complaints of incomplete pools in the county.

This story will be updated.

