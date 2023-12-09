Pool company files for bankruptcy, leaves pools unfinished
Pool company files for bankruptcy, leaves pools unfinished
Pool company files for bankruptcy, leaves pools unfinished
If you’re considering a new pool installation, here’s what to know about costs, pool financing options, and applying for financing.
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
Apple's head of iPhone and Apple Watch design is reportedly leaving the company.
Personal data is the new gold. The recent 23andMe data breach is a stark reminder of a chilling reality -- our most intimate, personal information might not be as secure as we think. It's a damning indictment of the sheer negligence of companies that, while profiting from our DNA, are failing to protect it.
Forget about marveling at the wonder that is flying; going through an airport is still very much a hassle, and this is where Atlanta-based startup Travelsist can help. Founded by former flight attendant Veronica Woodruff, the startup was a Startup Battlefield company at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this year. At the time, I highlighted how it was part of a growing group of startups that make life easier for disabled individuals; but there are many more people that Travelsist can help, including working moms like Woodruff.
OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.
Google's AI note-taking app is now available to all users in the United States who are at least 18 years old, the company announced on Friday. The experimental app is also getting a slew of new features and starting to use Gemini Pro, Google's new large language model, to "help with document understanding and reasoning." Now, Google is adding new capabilities to the product to go beyond generating summaries and suggesting questions.
Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Here’s how a balance transfer works and how it can help.
The Game Awards not only gave us a list of winners and losers, but also a bunch of game trailers. There was a trailer for a new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky and one for a new Jurassic Park game, among many others.
Ducati and Bentley's first collaboration is a limited-edition Diavel that gains numerous styling cues inspired by the Batur.
Spotify CFO Paul Vogel will exit his position in March of next year.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
It includes Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.
Apple built more iPhone 15s in India than any past model and it plans to continue that trend.
The problem of alignment is an important one when you're setting up AI models to make decisions in matters of finance and health. In a self-published paper, Anthropic researchers led by Alex Tamkin looked into how a language model (in this case, the company's own Claude 2.0) could be prevented from discriminating against protected categories like race and gender in situations like job and loan applications. It certainly did, with being Black far and away resulting in the strongest discrimination, followed by being Native American, then being nonbinary.
Kathie Lee and Cody Gifford talk to Yahoo about appearing in the documentary "Requiem for a Running Back," which tell the stories of NFL players, including Frank Gifford, being posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.