Pool Corp. Struggles After 3,000% Run as Spending Slows

(Bloomberg) -- Pool Corp., the swimming pool distributor and a top performing stock last year, is struggling to rebound as spending on construction and home improvement slows even as high temperatures scorch the nation.

Shares in the Covington, Louisiana-based company are down 30% in 2022, underperforming broad markets after a 13-year run that saw the stock rise more than 3,000%. With the Covid-19 boon in construction -- and the government stimulus checks -- all but gone, investors are less enticed by the company now facing a decline in new US home construction as interest rates rise.

“Coming into this year, investors have been concerned that pool construction growth will start slowing,” said Garik Shmois, analyst at Loop Capital Markets. Investors also worry that pricing gains that were secured over the last two years will slow or even reverse, he said.

Pool, which reports quarterly results on Thursday, has rallied every year since 2008, climbing almost twice as fast as the S&P 500 in 2021. Second quarter revenue is expected to climb almost 20% to $2.1 billion compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares rose 2.7% on Wednesday ahead of the financial report.

Still, Shmois warned that earnings expectations for Pool may have been reset at a high level. “But the pace of earnings growth is slowing and for a growth stock, that’s what’s compressing the multiples and the share price,” he said.

Investors will be awaiting any commentary on future growth. The boost in pool construction demand over the past couple of years has led to high levels of backlog, which could last up until the first quarter of 2023 before things cool down, said Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann.

“They’re going to talk about the strong backlog and the strong current level of earnings. And I think the market’s going to say ‘yes, but what happens after that?’” Volkmann said.

Representatives for Pool didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

To be sure, analysts have also been turning cautious on other companies in the sector. Peer Latham Group Inc. was downgraded to a sell rating from neutral at Goldman Sachs, with analyst Susan Maklari citing a deceleration in housing demand and the weakening economic backdrop.

