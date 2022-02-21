Pool game argument near Rehoboth Beach ends with Lewes man fatally shot

A 46-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man after an argument inside a Rehoboth Beach-area bar early Sunday.

This is Sussex County's third homicide so far this year – one more than Kent and New Castle counties, which each have two.

Edward Martin, of Millsboro, and a 41-year-old Lewes man had been arguing over a pool game while in the Coastal Taproom, located at 18766 John J. Williams Highway, according to Delaware State Police investigators.

During the argument, police said Martin drew a handgun and shot the other man in the chest about 12:45 a.m., said Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a state police spokesman.

Arriving police troopers found the Lewes man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Martin, who had fled the scene before police arrived, was stopped while driving a vehicle in the Long Neck area. He was taken into custody without incident.

A gun was found inside of the vehicle, Hatchell said.

Martin has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution after he was unable to pay $800,000 cash bail.

