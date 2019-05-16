This Pool House Is So Well Designed You'd Never Guess It's 600 Square Feet

From House Beautiful

Photo credit: House Beautiful More

Decorating a 600-square-foot space can be tough. Decorating a 600-square-foot space that has to work as a guest area, work station, and hangout? Seems impossible. Luckily, Jessica Fleming and Devon McKeon of Hive LA Home were up to the challenge when it came to designing their clients’ attached pool house in San Marino, California.

“The home truly had to be multipurpose, as the dad needed a home office to work, while the bedroom and kitchenette area were designed to be the guest space,” says Fleming of the layout in the living area. “The living room and bar were more for socializing, as guests could use those areas as an extension of the pool space.”

To create several little pockets of space in an open floor plan, it was important for each area to have a different color scheme and vibe. Whether it’s the wall-to-wall shelving in the office space, the colorful rug and couch in the living area, or the bright green tile in the kitchen, each area was given a specific color theme to adhere to, in order to keep the areas separate. However, each room's hue still matches the overall teal-and-blue color scheme of the home, in order to keep the spaces consistent.

Photo credit: Amy Bartlam More

In terms of design, the duo wanted to pay homage to the owner’s East Coast upbringing, while still adding in a touch of glamour and earthiness to ground the space. “It’s so cliché to have blue and white nautical interiors,” says Fleming. “So, we decided to honor her Hamptons style, but also have Spanish influences from the neighborhood.” The bar tile was a favorite, because it had so many varying hues in a spectrum of green, reminding the designers of the outdoor pool area it faces.



Of course, in a space that has to encompass so many different facets, storage space is absolutely key. While most people would worry about having an entire storage wall take up so much space in such a small area to begin with (22 inches, to be precise), the designers knew it would work, as long as they paid attention to certain aspects while designing the room-namely, having some open shelving for brightness, as well as metal accents and cool colors so as to not overwhelm the space.

“I think a lot of homeowners would shy away from designing a wall like this,” says McKeon. “But honestly, the built-in cabinet actually makes the home feel bigger, not smaller. Having the color match the bar area nearby also allows for a more cohesive look.”