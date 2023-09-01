Pool of mosquitoes found in Dover test positive for West Nile virus

DOVER ‒ The Tuscarawas County Health Department was notified Tuesday that a pool of mosquitoes collected on Aug. 8 in Dover has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The pool was collected at 22 Bank Lane. Another pool collected in Mill Township on Aug. 1 has also tested positive.

The health department will be doing mosquito spraying in the area.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of the virus occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile in people. Fortunately, most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected will develop a fever and other symptoms.

